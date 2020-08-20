(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest to Beijing over the Chinese Coast Guard’s move to confiscate equipment used by Filipino fishermen in the disputed South China Sea.

The confiscation of fish-aggregating devices in the Scarborough Shoal occurred in May, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday.

The Philippines also objected to China’s continuing radio challenges to Philippine aircraft conducting legitimate maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea, it said, using Manila’s preferred name for the South China Sea.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.