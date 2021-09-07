(Bloomberg) -- Philippine authorities have deferred easing restrictions on public movement in the capital region, keeping the current curbs potentially through Sept. 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday.

Metro Manila, an area that accounts for about a third of the Philippine economy, will remain under the second-toughest restrictions on movement -- called “modified enhanced community quarantine” -- Roque said in a statement. Restaurants are limited to take-away and delivery business, and beauty salons and spas are shut, he said.

The current condition will be kept until Sept. 15, or sooner, if a pilot program that features targeted lockdowns in specific hotspots gets under way before then, according to the statement.

The announcement is a retreat from a planned loosening of restrictions and a shift to targeted lockdowns in the capital region, which was supposed to start on Sept. 8.

Daily cases in the Philippines have been increasing to near records, with total infections breaching more than 2.1 million as of Tuesday.

Strict lockdowns have destroyed jobs and damped consumption. The government last month cut the economic growth outlook for this year after tighter restrictions, including in the capital region, were imposed due to the delta variant.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.