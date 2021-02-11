(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low for a second straight meeting to boost an economy that remains in recession and with inflationary pressures beginning to mount.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2% Thursday, as predicted by all 19 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The central bank is weighing the risk of tightening policy too early, with the recession expected to last until this quarter, while remaining on guard against price pressures. Officials have sought to ease concerns after inflation quickened to a two-year high in January, saying the supply-side shocks driving up prices are temporary.

READ: Philippine CPI Breaks Central Bank’s Forecast in Test to Policy

Governor Benjamin Diokno said in early January that interest rates will likely remain on hold at least through the first half of this year while the economy recovers. Bank lending declined in December for the first time since 2006 while consumer sentiment remained weak, even after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a total of 200 basis points last year and boosted liquidity in the financial system.

Policy makers will next meet on rates March 25.

