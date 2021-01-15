Philippines Keeps Travel Ban on 32 Nations With New Virus Strain

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is extending its ban on travelers from 32 nations as a safeguard against the new Covid-19 variant after the Southeast Asian nation detected its first case of the more infectious strain.

The travel restriction, which was set to lapse Friday, has been extended until January 31 upon approval by the national task force on the pandemic, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

The ban covers U.K., Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, Netherlands, Iceland, Italy, China (including Hong Kong), Switzerland, France, Germany, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, U.S., Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg and Oman.

