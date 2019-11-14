(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

The Philippines central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged, pausing on monetary easing after economic growth rebounded in the third quarter.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left its benchmark interest rate at 4% on Thursday, as forecast by all 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Governor Benjamin Diokno signaled this month that monetary easing is over for the year, saying authorities have done “more than enough” to support the economy

Economic growth rebounded to 6.2% in the third quarter from a four-year low of 5.5% in the three months through June, giving Bangko Sentral room to assess the impact of prior cuts to the benchmark rate and the reserve requirement ratio

Consumer prices rose 0.8% last month, the slowest pace since April 2016. The central bank targets annual inflation to average 2%-4%

Bangko Sentral’s hold contrasts with other Southeast Asian central banks such as Thailand’s, which cut its benchmark rate to a record low earlier this month. Bank Indonesia, which has cut rates by a full percentage point since June, is set to meet next week

