(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank held its key interest rate steady for a sixth straight meeting, with the bank’s chief warning that lingering lockdowns to stem the spread of Covid-19 are threatening the economy’s recovery.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2% Thursday, as predicted by all 19 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

“The reimposition of quarantine measures to arrest the recent wave of Covid-19 infections could pose a risk to the ongoing economic recovery,” Governor Benjamin Diokno said at a briefing in Manila. “Targeted fiscal and health interventions, especially the acceleration of the government’s vaccination program, will be crucial in safeguarding public health and preventing deeper negative effects on the Philippine economy.”

Extended lockdowns to quell persistently high infections pushed the economy back into contraction in the second quarter from the previous three months. With the more contagious delta variant rampaging across Southeast Asia, analysts are slashing their Philippine economic growth outlook, placing the nation among the region’s laggards.

“Manageable inflationary pressures and the prospect of a very gradual recovery suggest the central bank will keep policy settings loose for an extended period. But given abundant liquidity, weak credit activity and negative real rates, we see limited scope for further rate cuts.”

Diokno reiterated that the central bank would maintain monetary support as long as necessary, and stood ready to adjust policy settings as needed.

Inflation and economic outlook “warrant keeping monetary settings in place,” he said, adding that further logjams on the road to recovery could lead to a longer rate hold or prompt monetary authorities to reach deeper into their policy toolkit.

Other points from the central bank’s briefing:

Inflation this year should average 4.1%, slightly above the bank’s 2%-4% target range

CPI is expected to ease back toward the midpoint of the range for 2022 and 2023, forecast to average 3.1% in both years

New inflation estimates are higher than previously due to weaker peso, higher oil prices

Recent peso weakness is partly due to hawkish tone from U.S. Federal Reserve

