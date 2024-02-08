Philippines Likely to Follow Fed on Rate Cut, Finance Chief Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank will likely take its cue on future monetary policy easing from the Federal Reserve, according to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, who said the current key rate is “high enough.”

Recto said the Fed’s move will be key to the timing of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s rate cut. “Are they going to start reducing rates? If they do, then possibly we can start reducing rates,” Recto, a member of BSP’s policy-making Monetary Board, told reporters in Manila on Thursday.

The central bank has kept its benchmark rate at a nearly 17-year high of 6.5% following a series of hikes since May 2022.

The BSP, which is set to hold its first policy meeting for the year next week, is unlikely to hike the benchmark rate amid slowing inflation, Recto added.

Economic managers are also reviewing the government’s gross domestic product growth expectations for 2024 and beyond to come up with “more realistic but still high” targets, the finance chief said.

--With assistance from Cliff Venzon and Ditas Lopez.

