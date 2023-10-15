(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ House of Representatives website was hacked on Sunday, the latest in a series of online attacks on the Southeast Asian nation’s government.

“The official website of the House of Representatives experienced unauthorized access earlier today,” Secretary General Reginald Velasco said in a statement on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Steps have been taken to address the issue, he said. The congress.gov.ph website remained unavailable as of 5 p.m. local time.

Rappler on Sunday reported that the photo journal and press release section of the Lower House’s site was defaced with a trollface image, while its plenary site streaming notices displayed Youtube videos of a dancing trollface. A group called 3musketeerz claimed responsibility for the hacking, the news website said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Oct. 11 said it was investigating a data leak, while the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in September discovered it was hacked by a group called Medusa, who demanded $300,000 to delete the stolen files.

