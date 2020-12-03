(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government lowered its outlook for the economy this year, now expecting a contraction of 8.5% to 9.5% as the country battles the second-worst virus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The new forecast is significantly worse than the 4.5%-6.6% contraction predicted in July, though that came before the government said last month gross domestic product had declined 10% through the third quarter. Private economists expect the economy to shrink 8.9% this year.

The economy will grow 6.5%-7.5% in 2021 and 8%-10% in 2022, economic officials said at Thursday’s briefing in Manila.

