You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
5m ago
Philippines’ Marcos Appoints New Defense, Health Chiefs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed two new Cabinet members to head the defense and health departments, his communications office said Monday.
Marcos named Gilberto Teodoro as defense chief, the same post he held during Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s presidency.
The Philippine leader meanwhile selected Teodoro Herbosa as health secretary. He previously served as the agency’s undersecretary, and an adviser to the nation’s task force against Covid-19.
As defense chief, Teodoro will navigate the Southeast Asian nation’s deepening alliance with the US amid rising tensions with China. Herbosa will meanwhile help craft health policies as concerns over the pandemic ebbs.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Trending today: Apple WWDC event, Hollywood deal, unruly Delta Air passenger
-
4:45
Pay gap leaves women faring worse than men amid rising living costs: Survey
-
8:43
6 spring cleaning tips to put a shine on your portfolio
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?
-
How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise