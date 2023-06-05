(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed two new Cabinet members to head the defense and health departments, his communications office said Monday.

Marcos named Gilberto Teodoro as defense chief, the same post he held during Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s presidency.

The Philippine leader meanwhile selected Teodoro Herbosa as health secretary. He previously served as the agency’s undersecretary, and an adviser to the nation’s task force against Covid-19.

As defense chief, Teodoro will navigate the Southeast Asian nation’s deepening alliance with the US amid rising tensions with China. Herbosa will meanwhile help craft health policies as concerns over the pandemic ebbs.

