(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named a food industry executive as the new agriculture chief, relinquishing the post he held for over a year that was marked by a spike in food prices.

Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., president of deep-sea fishing company Frabelle Fishing Corp., took his oath of office on Friday. “We have found somebody who understands very well the problems that agriculture is facing,” Marcos said in a briefing after announcing Laurel’s appointment.

Marcos made a rare move to take over the job when he assumed the presidency in June 2022 after a landslide election win, saying the problems of the farm sector were too serious that he needed to address them himself.

But his tenure at the Department of Agriculture saw a surge in prices of commodities with onion costing more than meat at one point. He was forced to impose a temporary ceiling on rice prices in September after the cost of the staple grain increased amid smuggling and hoarding.

Laurel stands to inherit some of those challenges, which are complicated by shrinking farmlands and climate change. “My goal is to continue his advocacies and programs in the agriculture sector,” Laurel said.

Marcos said he held on to the agriculture post for more than a year because there were “many things that only the president could do and the problems were so deep that I felt the authority and the moral suasion of a president was necessary.”

“But we have come to that point when we have a very good idea of where the problems lie and what we need to do to solve those problems,” he added.

Laurel’s deep-sea fishing company sells its products locally and abroad. It’s part of a group that also has ventures in cold storage, shipyard operations, wharf and real estate development and power generation.

Laurel was among the election campaign donors last year to the political party headed by Marcos, according to a report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.