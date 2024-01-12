(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph Recto pledged to focus on boosting tax collection and sustaining current spending as he took over the job on Friday in the first revamp of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic team since he assumed power in 2022.

“It’s all about fiscal sustainability,” Recto said in a briefing with Marcos. He said the plan is “to make sure that the money is spent wisely” and to free up fiscal space by ramping up private investments.

“The idea is to stretch every peso, including acting faster on investments,” said the veteran lawmaker who was a deputy speaker at the House of Representatives before being appointed to his new post.

Recto, 60, who comes from a political family and was a member of the House of Representatives for nine years before he became a senator in 2001, said he will push for Senate approval of tax measures already passed by the House.

Marcos said he has also asked Recto to lead the government’s anti-smuggling drive and to “pursue tax cheats.” He said he’s confident that the new finance chief “will counsel us on the merits of fiscal discipline to remind us of the price tag of dreams and to stick to the kind of stewardship that bequeaths no huge generational debt for our children.”

Marcos said his government’s policies will continue amid the shakeup in his economic team as the Southeast Asian nation contends with elevated inflation that breached the central bank’s target for the third straight year in 2023.

He earlier named property CEO Frederick Go as special assistant to coordinate his economic and investment policies.

“We are not changing horses in midstream. We are continuing the policies that we have laid out from the beginning,” Marcos said. Recto replaced Benjamin Diokno who was named to the central bank’s policy-setting Monetary Board.

The president said “it was just time” for Diokno, an economist and former central bank governor, “to return to his natural habitat” in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board.

Analysts say both Recto and Go will be good additions to Marcos’s team. “Both have the expertise to find ways to attract the much needed quality foreign direct investments that can lift the Philippine economy up the value chain,” said HSBC Holdings Plc. economist Aris Dacanay.

Recto’s experience as a long-time lawmaker may help with the passage of necessary bills, said April Lynn Tan, head of research at COL Financial Group Inc. “However, the finance team has to get the buy-in of Congress and Senate to pass those bills which might be the current pain point” of Diokno, she added.

(Updates with details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.