(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his nation will pursue bilateral engagements with China to resolve their dispute in the South China Sea, even as he rebuked “aggression” in the contested waters and defended deepening ties with the US.

“We are determined to make our bilateral mechanisms with China work, and we will leverage our bilateral mechanisms with other claimant states towards the peaceful management of disputes,” Marcos said in a speech from Melbourne hosted by the Lowy Institute.

The Philippine leader, however, criticized in the same address the “pattern of aggression” in the South China Sea. He also defended his country’s deepening alliance with US which he described as a “pillar of stability” in the region, while denying that Manila is just following Washington’s orders.

Why China, Philippines Keep Clashing at Sea and What Comes Next

Ties between China and the Philippines have been strained in the past year as they assert their overlapping claims to the sea that serves as a vital trade route and holds energy potential. At the same time, Marcos’s government is moving to bolster both defense and economic ties with the US.

Marcos is also in Melbourne for a three-day summit as leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations commemorate 50 years of relations between Australia and the regional bloc.

--With assistance from Cliff Venzon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.