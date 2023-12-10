(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has slammed China’s “dangerous actions” against Manila’s ships in the South China Sea over the past two days including ramming a Filipino boat, saying they’re an “outright and blatant violation of international law.”

“The aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese maritime militia against our vessels and personnel over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” Marcos said a post on X late on Sunday, using Manila’s term for the South China Sea.

“We remain undeterred,” he added.

The Philippines said its vessels were damaged after being “directly targeted” on Sunday by a Chinese coast guard ship with a water cannon during a supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal. Manila also reported that the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons on Saturday at Filipino civilian ships near Scarborough Shoal, drawing US condemnation.

Marcos said he’s in constant communication with the Philippines’ national security and defense chiefs, and have directed uniformed personnel “to conduct their missions with the utmost regard for the safety of our personnel, yet proceed with a mission-oriented mindset.”

He reiterated that both Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal are within Philippine territory. “No one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea.,” he said.

China has laid sweeping claims over the South China Sea, an assertion that’s been met by growing pushback in the Philippines under Marcos, whose administration has publicized Beijing’s tactics in the disputed waters.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.