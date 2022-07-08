(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for Covid-19 in an antigen test, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

“He has a slight fever, but is otherwise OK,” Angeles said at a televised briefing Friday. The Philippine leader will cancel a scheduled US embassy event, but will be attending other meetings virtually, she said.

Marcos, who had contracted Covid in 2020, will have to isolate for a week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. The new president’s schedule this week included a Cabinet meeting and a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He was seen not wearing a mask in both events.

New Covid cases in the Philippines rose 60% to 7,398 in the week ending July 3. Occupancy for intensive care beds was at 15.3% in the same period.

