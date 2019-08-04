Philippines Needs $486 Million to Get Everyone on Grid: Star

(Bloomberg) -- The government needs to spend about 25 billion pesos ($486 million) to provide electricity to the 13 million Filipinos who live without it, the Philippine Star on Sunday cited a lawmaker as saying.

Mikee Romero, the head of the Party-list Coalition in the House of Representatives, said the government should boost the country’s electrification program to reach the 2 million families without power, according to the report.

Households in areas that are currently not fully grid-connected, such as parts of Mindanao and Mindoro, are likely to gain better access to electricity supply in the coming years, with a target to reach 100% electrification across the Philippines by 2022, the Asian Development Bank said in a report last year.

