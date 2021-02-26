(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The Philippines plans to offer coronavirus vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to its health workers even after its Food and Drug Administration didn’t recommend the shots to those caring for Covid-19 patients.

The nation’s panel of vaccine experts concluded that Sinovac shots “will be beneficial for healthcare workers” in terms of preventing severe diseases, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a briefing on Friday. “We are now leaving the decision to health workers if they want to take the vaccine or not,” she said.

The Philippines is expecting its first shipment of 600,000 Sinovac shots donated by China to arrive on Feb. 28.

