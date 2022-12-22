(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Department of Defense said it ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea, the latest sign of tensions between the Southeast Asian nation and China in the disputed waters.

The department said it issued the directive “following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pag-asa Island” in the South China Sea, according to a statement. It also urged China to “refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions” in the area.

China Accused of Fresh Territorial Grab in South China Sea

Bloomberg on Tuesday reported China’s build up in several unoccupied land features in the South China Sea. The Southeast Asian nation and China have been locked in a territorial dispute in the area, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s government ramping up protests.

