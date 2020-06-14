(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ outsourcing industry is experiencing a resurgence, with companies looking to fill thousands of positions as the pandemic forces other countries to move jobs overseas, the labor department said.

The coronavirus outbreak and the global recession will force more companies in other countries to offshore jobs, a lot of which will go to the Philippines, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a statement on Sunday.

“We received information that some big companies have already given notice for their requirements, one of which is needing at least 4,000 seats to be filled up before September,” Bello said.

