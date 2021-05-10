(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The Philippines plans to convert a South China Sea island into a military hub amid rising tensions with China.

The Philippine military will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to fund a logistics hub on Thitu Island, its chief General Cirilito Sobejana said, as the nation seeks to sustain patrols in the South China Sea. It’s also planning to place high-resolution, night-capable cameras to monitor activities around islands claimed by the Philippines, he said.

“Our objective is to drive away Chinese maritime militia and other Chinese vessels from our exclusive economic zone,” Sobejana told CNN Philippines Monday.

Tensions between the Philippines and China in the disputed waters have escalated over the past weeks, with Manila protesting and asking Chinese vessels to leave the area. Still, Duterte has maintained a friendly tone, calling China a “benefactor” as the Philippines sources coronavirus vaccines from Beijing.

