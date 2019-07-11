Philippines Plans to Set Up Hubs for Online Casinos

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines plans to set up hubs for online casinos catering to Chinese and other foreign markets, its chief gaming regulator Andrea Domingo said in a speech in Manila.

“We want to show that POGO is legal and is here to stay,” Domingo said, referring to Philippine offshore gaming operators. The industry employs about 138,000 mostly Chinese workers in online casinos catering to gamblers from the mainland.

Government has set up tax and labor rules to lure illegal gaming outfits to register, and will start issuing licenses to POGO workers, she said.

