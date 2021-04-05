(Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before an expected rise in interest rates, and will start looking at new sources of revenue and ways to wind down debt next year.

“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview Tuesday with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays. Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected,” he said, citing the surge in virus cases globally.

The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces until at least April 11 to control a rise in infections. The country imposed one of the world’s longest Covid-19 lockdowns last year, causing gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since the country began tracking such data in 1946.

The Southeast Asian nation gradually reopened the economy after infections started to ebb and allowed non-essential businesses such as shopping malls, tourist resorts and gyms to reopen. But cases surged anew in March due to increased public mobility and new virus variants, prompting the latest hard lockdown.

Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of this plan to drive GDP growth as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos ($93 billion).

The government doesn’t plan to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next. The Philippines plans to borrow 3 trillion pesos this year. It raised 55 billion yen through a 3-year Samurai bond sale last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.