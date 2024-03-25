(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines protested the “aggressive actions” by Chinese vessels in the South China Sea over the weekend, summoning Beijing’s envoy in Manila as tensions between the two nations over the disputed waters escalate.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing has also been instructed to lodge the same demarche with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement on Monday. In these demarches, Manila stressed that China has “no right to be” in the Second Thomas Shoal, which lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, Daza said.

The move followed another tense encounter at sea between Philippine and Chinese vessels on Saturday. Manila said a Filipino civilian boat was severely damaged and some of its crew members were injured when two China Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at it on its way to resupply Filipino troops stationed at an outpost in Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines has pushed backed against China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, leading to frequent face-offs between the two nations’ vessels in the disputed waters.

China said it took measures “in accordance with law to safeguard China’s rights” and that the Philippines “should be prepared to bear all potential consequences,” according to a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday. “China will continue to adopt resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” it added.

Philippines’ Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Monday that China’s actions in the South China Sea are illegal and challenged Beijing to enter into an arbitration. “Why don’t we arbitrate under the international law so that everyone’s rights will be clear to all?” Teodoro told reporters.

