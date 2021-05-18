(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines protested China’s fishing moratorium in the South China Sea and asked to Beijing stop actions infringing on the Southeast Asian nation’s sovereignty.

“China’s annual fishing moratorium extends far beyond China’s legitimate maritime entitlements under UNCLOS and is without basis under international law,” the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Philippines doesn’t recognize China’s unilateral fishing ban from May 1 to Aug. 16 as the moratorium included areas the Southeast Asian nation has jurisdiction over, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. It also cited the Philippines’ 2016 arbitral victory that affirmed the traditional and legitimate fishing rights of Filipino fishermen in its exclusive economic zone.

China has deployed more ships in a disputed area in the South China, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in an interview on May 12.

