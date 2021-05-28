(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines protested China’s “incessant deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities” around Thitu Island in the South China Sea, the latest manifestation of lingering tensions between the nations.

The Southeast Asian country is demanding China withdraw maritime assets and fishing vessels, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post on Saturday. The island it refers to as Pag-asa “is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction,” the department said.

Tensions in the disputed waters have escalated in the past weeks, with Manila repeatedly protesting and demanding that Chinese vessels leave areas it said are within its jurisdiction. China has deployed more ships, despite the Philippines’ repeated calls.

The Philippines has also objected to China’s fishing moratorium in the South China Sea, saying the annual fishing ban extends far beyond China’s legitimate entitlements under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

