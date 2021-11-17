(Bloomberg) -- Three Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and water cannoned two Philippine boats en route to supply food to soldiers in a military outpost in the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said.

Locsin, in a Twitter post, said he has conveyed “our outrage, condemnation and protest” over the the Nov. 16 incident near Second Thomas Shoal to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi.

“I reminded China that a public vessel is covered by the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty,” Locsin said. Second Thomas Shoal, which the Philippines calls Ayungin, is part of the Kalayaan island group which is in the Southeast Asian nation’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, he said.

