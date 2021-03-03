(Bloomberg) -- Philippine seismologists on Thursday raised an alert on the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the main Luzon island.

“There is low-level unrest that may be related to the tectonic processes beneath the volcano,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory.

While no imminent eruption is foreseen, it advised the public to avoid entry into the crater area.

In 1991, Mount Pinatubo erupted after lying dormant for more than 600 years. Since Jan. 20, more than 1,700 earthquakes were recorded beneath its edifice, the agency said.

