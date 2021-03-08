(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines increased its alert level on Taal volcano as the tourist attraction 65 kilometers south of the capital recorded increased unrest.

Taal’s alert status was raised to level 2 after 28 volcanic tremors and four low-frequency volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a Tuesday advisory. It also recorded changes in the main crater lake and ground deformation.

“This means that there is probable magmatic activity that or may or may not lead to an eruption,” the agency said, advising the public that entry into the volcano island is prohibited. Taal erupted in early 2020, killing dozens and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

