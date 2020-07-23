(Bloomberg) --

The Philippines is suspending its decision to allow non-essential overseas travel, after only one company agreed to provide health insurance to outbound passengers.

Only passengers with bookings until July 20 will be allowed to leave for non-essential trips abroad, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a televised briefing.

The Philippines has 72,269 virus cases, including 1,843 deaths, as of Wednesday.

