(Bloomberg) --

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed the capital region and nearby provinces under a lockdown for a week from Monday to stem a surge in coronavirus cases in the nation’s key economic engine.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under an enhanced community quarantine or ECQ, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, from March 29 to April 4, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a televised briefing on Saturday.

Under an ECQ, people are ordered to stay home and only essential services including hospitals, drug stores and grocers can open. Unlike last year’s strict lockdown, public transportation will be allowed to operate at a capacity to be decided by the transportation department.

The government had earlier tightened mobility in the capital and the surrounding provinces for two weeks from March 22 but daily cases continue to spike, hitting a record 9,808 on Friday. Another 9,595 infections were added on Saturday, taking the total to 712,442.

The Philippines, which implemented one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns last year, suffered its worst-ever recession in 2020. Infections are rising globally even as countries ramp up vaccinations amid efforts to reopen economies and revive social activities.

Philippines Nixes Hard Lockdown Amid Record Virus Count (2)

Philippine economic managers have advocated a sustained reopening and favored smaller, targeted restrictions over a hard lockdown to revive the economy after it shrunk 9.5% last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.