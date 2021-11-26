(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will reopen to foreign tourists from low-risk areas during the first two weeks of December, as it monitors the new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa.

Fully vaccinated nationals from 44 “green list” countries and territories with negative RT-PCR tests shall be allowed in the Southeast Asian nation from Dec. 1 to 15, according to a government resolution. The easing covers tourists, Immigration Bureau spokesperson Dana Sandoval said at a briefing Friday.

The Philippines has been relaxing restrictions as coronavirus infections declined in the past weeks. It has eased the curbs on movement of children and travel outside the capital to support a nascent economic recovery.

The government will “actively monitor” the new virus variant, and will await advisory from the World Health Organization, presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said at the same briefing.

