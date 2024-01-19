(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will sell bonds to individuals and other retail investors in the first quarter, its finance chief said, taking advantage of ample cash in the financial system to refinance maturing debts.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the planned retail bond sale is part of the government’s strategic financing program for the year, when it will need to raise 2.46 trillion pesos ($44 billion) from foreign and local sources. It’s keeping its 75:25 borrowing mix in favor of domestic sources.

“This prudent debt management strategy will allow the country to effectively mitigate foreign exchange risks, take advantage of the abundant liquidity in the country’s financial system, and support the development of the local debt and capital markets,” Recto said in a statement on Friday.

The government has about 700 billion pesos of peso-denominated retail debts due in early March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. These debts will likely be refinanced with a new peso issue that may also come with the usual debt exchange component, according to traders.

The Philippines also has $1.5 billion in maturing dollar bonds this month, which may have already been funded with proceeds from an October sale of retail dollar bond and its first-ever Sukuk bond sale last November.

The Bureau of the Treasury is looking at various global bond markets to diversify its funding sources and is “exploring a potential curtain-raiser offering in the first semester of the year,” Recto said.

Debt sales are piling up across emerging markets — Mexico and Hungary this week sold global bonds for the second time this year - as nations take the opportunity to issue now instead of risking higher borrowing costs amid a swath of elections and geopolitical conflicts.

The Philippines will also push for measures to develop the capital market, including steps to boost the government repo program as well as inclusion in an emerging market bond index, said the finance chief who took office last week.

