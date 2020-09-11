(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ anti-money laundering authority has identified 57 “persons of interest,” including foreigners and local bank officers and government officials, whose links to Wirecard AG are being scrutinized.

Authorities are analyzing the transactions of these people who are “not necessarily the accused or respondents in a criminal case,” Mel Georgie Racela, executive director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, said in virtual briefing in Manila.

Other Comments:

Agency’s probe won’t extend to the banks where officers worked as the lapses in internal controls will be tackled by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Authorities are building cases against domestic violators of the Anti-Money Laundering Act and are waiting for evidence from German authorities so it can pursue charges against key people including former Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek.

Wirecard e-Money, a subsidiary operating in the Philippines, appears to have no connection to the alleged fraudulent activities, according to Racela, adding that there’s no need to “press the panic button” as the company is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

