(Bloomberg) -- The number of Filipino workers stranded across the world swelled to almost 100,000 as of Friday after commercial flights were halted due to the pandemic, according to the labor department.

About 85% of the 98,615 citizens stuck overseas are in the Middle East, while the remainder are in Europe, the U.S. and other Asian countries, according to a statement posted on the website of the department of labor and employment. About a fifth of the workers have unfinished contracts, or are distressed and needing repatriation in the coming weeks, the department said.

See also: Philippines to Fly Back Dozens of Undocumented Citizens in Macau

The Philippines has spent over 700 million pesos ($13.8 million) repatriating, accommodating and feeding more than 30,000 citizens since the start of the global pandemic, according to the department.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.