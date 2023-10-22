(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has urged China to halt “provocative actions” in the South China Sea a day after Manila said two of its vessels collided with Chinese boats during a mission to deliver supplies to a military outpost.

“We call on China to stop its provocative actions, act responsibly and in accordance with international law and UNCLOS,” National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said at a briefing on Monday, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The Philippines will never be deterred by the provocative actions of China,” Malaya said, adding that authorities will continue to provide supply to its outpost in disputed waters.

The US expressed support for the Philippines after what it said were “dangerous and unlawful actions” by China’s coast guard and maritime militia. The Chinese ships “violated international law by intentionally interfering with the Philippine vessels’ exercise of high seas freedom of navigation,” the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

China has said that the collisions took place after the Philippine boats ignored warnings and approached Chinese vessels in an unsafe manner.

