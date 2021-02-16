(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it has enough orders of coronavirus vaccines in the pipeline to reach its goal of inoculating most of its population this year, even as it expects a supply crunch in the first half.

The Southeast Asian nation is negotiating for as many as 170 million vaccine doses, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised briefing on Tuesday. A fourth of the vaccine supply will come from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX Facility, with first shipments expected later this month.

The Philippines’ other vaccine sources include:

The Philippines, which has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, is expecting difficulties in procuring shots in the first half, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez earlier said. The nation aims to inoculate up to 70 million adults this year under a vaccination program that underpins its efforts to recover from a record economic contraction last year.

