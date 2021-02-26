(Bloomberg) --

The Philippines will get its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, allowing the nation to kickstart an inoculation effort weeks after some of its neighbors started theirs.

The 600,000 doses will come from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement on Friday, adding that the government is confident “many” health care workers would use the vaccine from the Chinese company.

The local Food and Drug Administration has said it’s against the use of Sinovac vaccine for health care workers, citing its low efficacy to those frequently exposed to the virus. Still, the health department said Friday that a panel of its own experts declared the vaccine beneficial and added it would leave health workers to decide if they want to take the shots.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the entire country, which has the second-highest infections in Southeast Asia and is facing limited vaccine supplies this quarter, will not be placed under looser quarantine curbs until shot are rolled out. On Friday, he signed a law that would hasten vaccine procurement and give manufacturers indemnity for adverse side-effects.

Philippines Offers to Pay More to Get Earlier Vaccine Deliveries

The agency tasked with battling the pandemic agreed Friday not to require COVID-19 testing for domestic travelers unless required by localities, Roque said. Any examinations will be limited to RT-PCR tests and travelers aren’t required to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms upon arrival, he said.

Metro Manila, Baguio City and Davao City will stay in general community quarantine through March, along with the provinces of Batangas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Lanao del Sur and the cities of Tacloban and Iligan, Roque said. All other parts of the country will remain under looser restrictions he added.

(Adds looser testing requirements and quarantine update.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.