(Bloomberg) -- The US has committed to further boost the Philippines’ military capabilities, the Southeast Asian nation’s defense chief said, as he vowed to “do everything” to assert the country’s rights in the South China Sea.

The Philippines will work with the US to build a “credible deterrent posture,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Thursday. He added US Defense chief Lloyd Austin assured in a recent call that America will assist the Philippines in upgrading its defense assets.

Teodoro also said that the Philippines will push for its claim in the contested sea amid elevated tensions with China. “We should do everything in our power to assert our rights in the West Philippine Sea, responsibly and in a calculated and sustainable and not knee-jerk manner,” Teodoro said in a media briefing.

The Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been bolstering its longstanding defense alliance with the US, recently giving America expanded access to its military sites. The US has also assured the Southeast Asian nation that it will come to its defense in case of an armed attack in the South China Sea.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.