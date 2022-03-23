(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its key rate unchanged on Thursday, with its inflation outlook and any signal for earlier-than-planned tightening to be closely watched.

All 23 analysts in a Bloomberg survey see the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas keeping the benchmark rate at a record low 2%. Governor Benjamin Diokno signaled recently that BSP would stick to its plan to begin raising interest rates in the second half of the year, fostering the economy despite price pressures from the war in Ukraine.

“BSP is likely to remain focused on supporting the recovery and will signal it will look through inflation risks, reiterating that these are due to supply-side factors,” said Euben Paracuelles, economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore.

While many central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, are tightening monetary settings, Southeast Asian policy makers remain cautious toward hikes, prioritizing growth concerns over inflation risk. The Philippines’ key rate has been steady since November 2020, despite a price run up last year.

Here’s what to watch out for in Thursday’s announcement:

Inflation Spillovers

Policy makers are likely to raise their consumer-price outlooks after Russia’s attack on Ukraine sent commodity prices soaring.

BSP’s February forecast for 2022 inflation to average 3.7%, which is within its 2%-4% target, was based on a Dubai crude-price assumption of about $83 per barrel. Diokno has said consumer prices may rise as fast as 4.7% should oil average at $140.

The government is providing subsidies to sectors affected by rising oil prices, considering a shorter work week and preparing food import tax cuts to lower costs. BSP has also flagged a preference to let non-monetary policies moves first to address inflation pressures.

“It remains to be seen if these measures are enough to contain inflation,” said Jonathan Koh, economist at Standard Chartered Plc. in Singapore. “At the moment, inflation is not broad-based. Should it start to broaden, BSP is likely to act promptly to curb inflationary pressures.”

Growth View

The Philippines is transitioning toward treating Covid-19 as endemic, rolling back mobility curbs that throttled its consumer-driven economy. But now the war’s fallout has clouded global growth prospects.

“Commentary on economic growth is likely to be balanced between weak investor confidence driven by the Russia-Ukraine war and upside from economic reopening,” said Han Teng Chua, economist at DBS Bank in Singapore.

Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua has said output is still on track to grow within the government’s 7%-9% forecast despite recent headwinds.

Peso Pressures

Patience on rates is helping push the peso lower, particularly if Fed chair Jerome Powell sticks to a hawkish tone following the U.S. liftoff. A widening current account deficit adds more currency pressure.

Nomura’s Paracuelles expects BSP to reiterate comments that the peso will remain largely market driven, which policy makers tout as a first line of defense against financial market shocks.

BSP has also tipped that the nation’s hefty external buffers, and the bank’s macroprudential and liquidity management tools, can help address market volatility that may follow tighter financial conditions.

