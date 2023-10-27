(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines may either stand pat or increase its key interest rate by 25 basis points at its policy meeting next month, central bank Governor Eli Remolona said on Friday, citing the need to weigh upcoming economic data.

“There’s a good chance we won’t hike, there’s a good chance we’ll pause, and there’s a chance we might hike, but 50 (basis points) is a bit of a stretch,” Remolona told reporters after a central bank event in Manila.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas resumed tightening monetary policy in an off-cycle move on Thursday and signaled that it’s ready to deliver “follow-through policy action” if necessary to bring inflation back to target. It raised the policy rate to a fresh 16-year high of 6.5%, bringing cumulative increases since May 2022 to 450 basis points, the bank’s most aggressive tightening in two decades.

Remolona on Friday said monetary authorities are “conscious” of economic data that may have a bearing on their policy decision. The central bank’s next policy-setting meeting is set for Nov. 16, coming after the release of key data including the October inflation figure and third-quarter economic output.

He expects price gains to ease but not as much as previously, and that the inflation path remains elevated.

“This is what the model says, it will go down to within target very briefly and then go up again,” the central bank chief said, reiterating that the inflation rate will remain above 4% through July next year. It targets inflation within a range of 2%-4%.

The Philippine peso closed little changed at 56.955 against the dollar on Friday, after two days of losses.

Asked if the central bank was intervening recently in the foreign exchange market, Remolona said, “I don’t think so.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.