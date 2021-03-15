(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ renewed surge in coronavirus infections will have limited impact on the economy as authorities impose localized lockdowns and as vaccinations pick up, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said.

The Southeast Asian nation, which will likely remain in recession this quarter, has to manage the spike in cases without reinstating stricter movement curbs which will hurt jobs, Chua said in a mobile-phone reply to questions.

The Philippines, which has Southeast Asia’s second-worst outbreak, has reported more than 4,000 new infections in each of the past three days, hitting the highest since August. The surge in cases is due to increased contact as the economy reopens, while pandemic fatigue may have led to violations of health protocols at home and workplaces, the Department of Health said.

