(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said there is no overwhelming call for a revolutionary government, in response to a private group’s push to create one.

About 300 people, including supporters who participated online, assembled at the Clark Freeport on Saturday to support a revolutionary government to be led by President Rodrigo Duterte until the end of his term in 2022, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The group urged Filipinos to adopt a new constitution, the report said,

“The call of a revolutionary government must come from the people and not from a single organization or an individual,” Salvador Panelo, chief presidential counsel, said in a statement on Sunday. “It must be an overwhelming call, and there is no present perceptible people’s clamor for such.”

The government is focused on addressing the coronavirus pandemic, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement Sunday

