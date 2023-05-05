(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has shortened its planned airspace shutdown on May 17 to two hours from six, the country’s aviation authority said.

The Southeast Asian nation’s airspace will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. instead of the initially planned shutdown time of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a radio DZMM interview posted on ABS-CBN’s website.

The period was shortened after the agency conducted simulations and prepared backup power equipment, he said, adding that the new schedule will be coordinated with the airlines.

Philippine airspace will be closed to allow the replacement of an electrical equipment that malfunctioned and shut the nation’s air traffic systems on New Year’s Day, affecting thousands of passengers.

