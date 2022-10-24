(Bloomberg) -- The second-biggest airport in the Philippines has been closed after a Korean Air Lines Co. plane overshot the runway when trying to land in poor weather.

While no one was injured in the incident that occurred late Sunday, and the 162 passengers on board were safely evacuated, the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport has been closed to allow the badly damaged Airbus SE A330-300 aircraft to be removed. All international and domestic flights have been canceled until further notice, the airport said in a statement Monday.

The flight, KE631, took off from Seoul’s Incheon Airport on Sunday. Data from Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic, showed the plane circling the airport several times. It tried to land twice, before overshooting the runway on the third attempt.

Korean Air President Woo Keehong said a “thorough” investigation will be held by local and Korean aviation authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

