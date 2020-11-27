(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines signed a deal with AstraZeneca Plc to buy 2.6 million coronavirus vaccine doses, amid questions about the vaccine’s trial results.

Philippine companies will buy the vaccine doses, and donate half to government, presidential adviser on entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said during the virtual signing. The vaccines may arrive in the Southeast Asian nation by May or June and help about 1.5 million people, he added.

The private sector is in talks with AstraZeneca to buy 1 million more doses, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said at the same event.

