(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government condemned the European Parliament after it released a resolution on human rights violations in the country, calling it an attempt to interfere in the nation’s electoral process.

“We condemn the misguided attempt of the European Parliament to interfere in the Philippine electoral process through its resolution raising already discredited allegations of human rights violations in the thin hope of heavily influencing the outcome in favor of its choice,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The European Parliament on Thursday issued a resolution condemning “the thousands of extrajudicial killings and other serious human rights violations related to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.” It also warned of the temporary withdrawal of trade benefits.

“For the Parliament to pass a resolution of this manner is a clear attempt to influence the outcome of our coming elections in May,” the Philippine foreign affairs department said.

