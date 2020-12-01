(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government started marketing dollar-denominated bonds as it seeks to raise funds to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The dual-tranche offering of 10.5-year and 25-year bonds comes as the Southeast Asian nation faces a record budget deficit this year. It would be the country’s second foray into the international markets this year after it raised $2.35 billion in April as the pandemic spread across the world.

The Philippines expects its budget deficit to climb to as much as 1.8 trillion pesos ($37.5 billion) this year, or 9.6% of gross domestic product, as it boosts spending to help an economic recovery. It’s turning to the dollar bond markets even after a plan to sell yen-denominated debt market this year was scrapped.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.