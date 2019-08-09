Philippines Steps Up Moves Blocking World’s Trash From Its Ports

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines won’t take in the world’s garbage.

It’s a stand that’s expected to get a boost after the Bureau of Customs created an environmental protection unit tasked to prevent entry of wastes from other countries.

The unit will issue alert orders and pre-lodgment controls against shipments of hazardous substances and waste products, the customs bureau said in a statement on Friday. It will also investigate cases and recommend prosecution for violators.

Southeast Asian nations are pushing back against unwanted rubbish from developed countries that have clogged their ports and caused uproar from locals.

Indonesia ordered close scrutiny of trash imports after random inspections led to discovery of illegal waste from the U.S., Australia and Europe. The Philippines sent back rubbish from Canada in May, and is making moves to return garbage from Hong Kong and Korea.

