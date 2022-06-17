(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines could miss its earlier forecast for sugar production for the crop year ending August, after unfavorable weather curbed yields.

Production reached only 1.8 million metric tons as of mid-June after an “unusual decline” from March, the Sugar Regulatory Administration said in a statement on Friday. Lingering effects of a super typhoon in December and the La Niña weather condition caused lower-than-expected yields.

In February, the agency said the Philippines will import 200,000 metric tons of sugar as production for the current crop year was estimated to reach 2.072 million metric tons, already less than the original forecast.

“The significant effect of climactic fluctuations on crop growth and yield has been considered to have a great impact on the actual production,” the agency said. It didn’t say whether the nation needs to import more sugar.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.