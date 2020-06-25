(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to support an economy facing its worst crisis in decades.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas lowered its benchmark interest rate to 2.25% from 2.75% on Thursday. Only one of the 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the move, with 12 forecasting no change and the rest expecting a 25 basis-point easing.

The Philippines is bracing for its deepest economic slump in more than three decades, with a contraction of 2% to 3.4% on the cards for this year. With limited fiscal support, the central bank is taking on the bulk of the stimulus burden in the Southeast Asian nation. It’s cut interest rates now by 175 basis points this year -- lowering by 50 basis-point increments in each of three latest decisions -- slashed reserve ratios for banks and pumped liquidity into the financial system.

Governor Benjamin Diokno had earlier this month signaled his preference for keeping real interest rates above zero, fueling perceptions that there’s limited scope for more easing. With consumer prices rising 2.1% in May from a year earlier, the inflation-adjusted interest rate in the Philippines is now 0.15%.

Elsewhere in the region, central banks have been driving interest rates down, but at a slightly more gradual pace. Indonesia cut rates last week for the first time in three months, while the Bank of Thailand on Wednesday left its rate unchanged at a record low.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.